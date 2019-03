Leslie "Les" D. Kinnaman - 1946 - 2019

Leslie "Les" D. Kinnaman of Redmond, Oregon, formerly of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away March 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Redmond Christian Church; 536 S.W. 10th Street, Redmond. Arrangements entrusted to Redmond Memorial Chapel; 541-548-3219. Please visit www.redmondmemorial.com for obituary details or to share a condolence or cherished memory.