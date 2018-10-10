Leslie L (Webb) Sexton - 1948 - 2018

Leslie L. (Webb) Sexton passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 10, 2018, in Vancouver, Washington, at the age of 70. Leslie was born June 21, 1948, in McMinville, Oregon, the daughter of Lester and Idella Webb and the youngest of their four children. She leaves behind two older sisters, Loralee Shipley and Carol Jensen; and an older brother, Larry Webb. She was the mother of two beautiful children, Robert and Thamara Sexton; the grandmother of eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Leslie lived a passionate life full of joy and travels. She had a very open heart for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. The family will be holding a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Please feel free to send flowers to the funeral home or donate to a wolf sanctuary in Leslie's name. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.