Les Schwab Bowl returns to Linfield

The Les Schwab Bowl, the annual Oregon high school showcase game, will take place on Saturday at Maxwell Field on the Linfield University campus.

This year’s game is the 75th edition of the event, which first took place in 1948, and the 25th since Les Schwab has sponsored the event.

This is the second season of the Team Columbia vs. Team Willamette format, a change from the traditional North vs. South format that preceded it. The change allows players from all over the state to play for both teams.

Coaches from both teams chose players in a live draft process, selecting players from any grade and playing level across the state.

McMinnville linebacker Landon Fay was drafted by Team Columbia, led by Central Catholic’s Steve Pyne. Team Willamette is led by Sheldon’s Josh Line.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association general scholarship fund, the Brayden Bafaro Scholarship fund, and various youth charities.

Tailgating will open at 2 p.m., gates will open at 3 p.m., and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

To honor the game’s 75th anniversary, any alumni in the game’s history are invited to attend the game and come onto the field during introductions to be recognized. Those interested can contact rwalker@primetimepdx.com to arrange tickets.

General admission tickets can be bought at lesschwabbowl.com/tickets ($20 for adults, $15 for student/seniors) or the game can be livestreamed for $10 at lesschwabbowl.com.info.