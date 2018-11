Leonardo Lee Yutzy - 1947 - 2018

Leonard Lee Yutzy died suddenly Thursday, November 8, 2018, while hunting on Sauvie Island. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with burial at Amity Cemetery following the service. Viewing will be from noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A full obituary will follow.