Leonard J. Johnson 1932 - 2023

Longtime Yamhill County resident, Leonard John Johnson, 91, passed away December 9, 2023.

Leonard was born March 1, 1932, to John and Daisy (Brown) Johnson in Bismarck, North Dakota. His family moved to Oregon when he was three years old. He first attended a one-room schoolhouse in Yamhill, later attending school in Carlton before transferring to McMinnville High School for his senior year, graduating in 1950.

Leonard worked as a log truck driver, real estate agent, and general contractor throughout Yamhill County.

Leonard and Judith (Miller) were married on October 10, 1964, at Carlton First Baptist Church. They initially settled in Carlton before moving to McMinnville in 1977, where they raised three children.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charleen Hedin; and brother, Reuben.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Karen (Russ) Bernards, and Becky (Mike) Tompkins; and son, Reuben (Allison) Johnson. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jeff and Matt Bernards, Katelyn (Nick) Olheiser, Nathan and Jared Tompkins, Sam, Nick, Maddie, and Ellie Johnson; great-grandson, Logan Olheiser; and niece, Linda Abundis.

Leonard loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, at Valley Baptist Church, 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.