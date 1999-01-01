Lena Mae Kilby 1930 - 2022

Lena Mae Kilby, 92, died peacefully in her McMinnville residence with family by her side. Lena was born May 2, 1930, in Oklahoma to Rosella and Thomas Hess.

In 1945, the Hess family relocated to the Forest Grove/Gales Creek area. In 1955, Lena moved to McMinnville, Oregon. She met and married Vaughn House. Together she and Vaughn managed the Mack Theatre. Her family has many good memories of those years spent in the theatre until 1968.

In the years following, Lena developed a love for cake decorating. She became very skilled and well known for her cake decorating, in which she took great pride. She continued her business for nearly 40 years.

Lena also loved to sew. She continued sewing and alterations until a year ago. She sewed her children’s clothes throughout their lives, and it was a hobby throughout her life.

She was a hard worker and a loving mother. She will be missed by many who knew her.

Lena was predeceased by her daughter, Connie Kilby, in 1969; and sons, Gary Kilby in 2002, and Robert Kilby in 2009. She is survived by her son, Harold Kilby of McMinnville; and her daughter, Jean Smart, also of McMinnville; as well as many grandchildren.

A private family interment has taken place at Forest View Cemetery in Forest Grove. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com