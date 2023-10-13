LEGO event offered Friday at library

The McMinnville Public Library will hold “No School Friday LEGOs” from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the library, 225 N.W. Adams St. Lego and Duplo materials will be provided.

Kits or pieces from home are not allowed. All creations will remain at the library and will be disassembled at the end of the program. The program is open to children ages 7 and younger; an adult caregiver must be present.

For more information, contact Samantha Geary at 503-435-5559 or samantha.geary@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.