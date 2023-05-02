Legislative townhall Thursday

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2025 Legislative Forum Thursday, Oct. 23. The program — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stillwater Event Center, 455 N.E. Irvine St. — will feature state representatives Lucetta Elmer and Anna Scharf and State Sen. Bruce Starr discussing current key issues in the Oregon Legislature.

For registration and more information, go to the website, mcminnville.org.

Levy town hall planned

The community group supporting a $98.5 million bond measure to build a new rec center and update city facilities will hold its second informational town hall on the measure at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The Community, Parks, and Recreation Political Action Committee will host the event to answer questions about the measure before the Nov. 4 election.

If a majority of voters approve it, the general obligation bond measure would pay for construction of a new $72.5 million combined aquatics and recreation facility on Riverside Drive (with an additional $6 million in outdoor facilities at the site), $9 million for renovations to the library and senior center, $9 million worth of citywide park improvements and the redevelopment of the existing aquatic center into a new use.

For details contact Zack Geary at 503-560-0617 or zackgeary@gmail.com.

Lock up your bikes and scooters

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department has seen a recent increase in reported bicycle and electric scooter thefts and encourages owners to be proactive.

NDPD recommends owners do the following:

n Use a U-lock

n Lock your wheel and frame together

n Secure your bike or scooter in a well-lit area

n Keep a picture of your serial number

n If possible, keep the original sales receipt

n Consider registering your bike

n Consider GPS Trackers such as Tiles or Apple Airtags.

If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department at 503-538-8321.

