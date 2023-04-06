By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • April 6, 2023 Tweet

Legislation would restore land rights to tribe

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-OR) has introduced initial legislation amending the Grand Ronde Reservation Act in an effort to restore the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s right to pursue land claims and compensation.

Salinas’ bill is co-led by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and sponsored by fellow Senator Ron Wyden, in addition to U.S. Representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Val Hoyle, all Democrats, and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, representing U.S. districts 1, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

The legislation would correct a drafting error in a 1994 amendment to the act which authorized a land exchange requiring the Bureau of Land Management to compensate the tribe for an 84-acre survey error by the federal government. The error occurred around 1871 and was not discovered by the BLM until 1988.

That year, in pursuing federal legislation to rectify the error, an amendment was made to the bill at the time that further prohibited the tribe from making any additional land claims if new errors were ever discovered. The bill will end this restriction on the tribe so that they may pursue recourse if additional survey errors are found.

Currently, no other Oregon tribe is bound by this type of legal restriction, and removing it will restore equity to the Grand Ronde Tribe, according to Salinas.

In case additional survey errors are discovered, this bill would replace the phrase “lands within the State of Oregon” with the phrase “the 84 acres known as the Thompson Strip,” clarifying that they are only prohibited from making additional land claims to the area known as the Thompson Strip, located six miles south of the community of Grand Ronde.

“The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community were the original stewards of Oregon’s land and natural resources, and like so many other Indigenous peoples, they have faced tremendous injustices at the hands of the federal government,” Salinas said.

She continued, “I’ve always believed that while we are not responsible for the ills of the past, we are responsible for remedying them today. My amendment to the Grand Ronde Reservation Act aligns with that important pursuit and I thank Sen. Merkley.”

Thanks also went out to other partners and stakeholders who contributed to the process, Salinas said.

“Nearly three decades ago, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde sought to fix a historical surveying error within their reservation boundary, only for the federal government to make another error that relinquished the tribe’s rights to future land claims and compensation,” Merkley said. “This is just plain wrong.”

He called the legislation a “critical step forward” in the tribe’s fight to restore its right to pursue land claims in Oregon. Those are rights already available to other federally-recognized Oregon tribes, according to Merkley.

“I am encouraged by the increased bipartisan support in Congress for this effort and hopeful that it will give us the momentum needed to finally correct this historic injustice for the Grand Ronde.”

Wyden said “this long overdue fix” would serve as a step toward tribal justice, and that tribal communities should be able to believe the federal government will aid them in achieving fair treatment.

“This bill would live up to that goal by restoring the actual land exchange terms the Grand Ronde agreed to in good faith while also protecting their rights going forward,” Wyden said.

“Hayu masi (many thanks) to Sen. Merkley and to Rep. Salinas, who made this legislation one of her first priorities,” said Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy. “Not only did the United States make errors surveying Grand Ronde lands, but it then took away Grand Ronde’s ability to be compensated for the errors. That’s not right. It’s great to know our representatives understand the problem and are ready to help correct this injustice.”

Bonamici said she and the other representatives have a responsibility to restore full tribal fishing and hunting rights on their ancestral lands.

“Previous actions from the federal government wrongly led to these rights being revoked, and I’m glad to join Congresswoman Salinas in supporting this amendment to the Grande Ronde Reservation Act to create a more just future,” she said.

Blumenauer said the federal government must fulfill its obligation to correct this historic wrong on behalf of the tribe.

“This legislation will see to that, and I am pleased to support it,” he said.

Hoyle said, “This is an important step forward to re-instating the tribes’ pre-1994 right to land claims and compensation. When the tribe sought recourses for a surveying error, they got an unfair deal. That never should have happened. It’s time to make it right. I’m proud to join Oregon representatives Salinas, Bonamici, Blumenauer and Chavez-DeRemer, as well as Oregon Senators Wyden and Merkley, in supporting this amendment to the Grand Ronde Reservation Act.”

Chavez-DeRemer said the tribe should not have to face barriers that don’t apply to other tribes. She said it’s an honor to support an amendment to the act.