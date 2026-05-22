Legion leads Memorial Day events at area cemeteries

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McMinnville American Legion Riders and other Legion organizations will lead Memorial Day ceremonies at several cemeteries on Monday.

The observances are among several activities that will celebrate Memorial Day, a federal holiday to remember Americans who have died while serving their country.

It started as Decoration Day following the Civil War as a time for people to decorate the graves of soldiers. It has become a traditional day to place flowers on graves and honor all who have died, as well.

The Legion’s Memorial Day ceremonies will start at Amity Cemetery at 9 a.m. with “Taps,” a wreath-laying and remarks.

Next, Legion Riders, members of the Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, will repeat the ceremonies at the memorial in front of Dayton City Hall at 10 a.m., Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery at 11 a.m. and at the Baker Creek Community Church at noon.

A display of about 5,000 small flags, representing Oregonians who died while serving, usually is displayed at the church through the holiday weekend. However, the display will not be mounted this year. It will return in 2027, organizers said.

On Monday, the Legion groups will finish with a ceremony at the American Legion Post 21, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., at 1 p.m.

The McMinnville Legion post’s cafe will host a barbecue starting at 11 a.m. that day. Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and other food will be served on a donation basis.

In Carlton, American Legion Memorial Post 173 will hold its annual Memorial Day barbecue May 22 and 23 at the post, 158 E. Main St., Carlton.

Proceeds from the sale help veterans and support Legion programs for children and young people.

Barbecued chicken, ribs and pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and beverages will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until food runs out.

Also on Memorial Day, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde will host ceremonies on the Grand Ronde Tribal Campus, 9600 S.W. Hebo Road. Activities will begin with a meal at noon, followed at 1 p.m. by a formal ceremony at the West Valley Veterans Memorial.

Memorial Day activities also are planned Monday at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.