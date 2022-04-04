Legena A. Chastain 1961 - 2022

Legena Ann Chastain went to be with her Lord and Savior at 5:27 p.m. on April 4, 2022, at Willamette Valley Medical Center, ultimately succumbing to extensive lifelong medical struggles. She was 60 years old.

Legena was born as Joleen Faye on September 12, 1961, in San Diego, California. She was adopted at nine months by ecstatic first-time parents John and Omeda Kiess. Legena grew up in Southern California and attended David Starr Jordan High, where she graduated in the Class of 1980. Her family later moved to rural Yamhill County.

Remaining in Yamhill County since 1993, Legena made friends everywhere she went. She was always on the go, taking her dog Ginger for walks or just getting around town on her scooter. She loved being social; you never knew where you might run into her, but you were sure to smile and be greeted with a “What's up, trouble?” Legena had a larger than life personality and a heart to match. She took her job to love God, and love people very seriously. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist / Baker Creek CC for over 20 years. She took any opportunity to brag about her family or how proud to be a grandma she was; everyone needed to know and not forget. She will be missed dearly.

Legena is survived by her only daughter, Rachel N. Shultz (Jeremey Shultz); and five grandchildren, Nina 13, Nevynn Harley 12, Jeremiah 11, Lydeah seven, and Ryssa three; and brother, Jerrell C. Kiess. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Clifford and Omeda R. Kiess.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. May 15, 2022, followed by a reception at Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville, Oregon, for any who would like to attend. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.