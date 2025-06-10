Law enforcement participates in seat belt campaign

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reported a 94.2% compliance rate for seat belt usage during its focus May 19 to June 1. During the campaign, YCSO deputies made 52 stops and found three individuals not wearing seat belts.

Deputies also cited drivers for 21 other infractions, issued 42 warnings and made one arrest.

The McMinnville Police Department engaged in the campaign the last two weeks of May and issued 22 citations and 51 warnings.

Four of the citations included not using restraints and other violations, such as distracted driving.

The Carlton Police Department issued a dozen citations and 53 warnings for a variety of violations in May during patrols funded by the seat belt enforcement grant.

In October, 2024 CPD received a grant from Oregon Impact and Oregon Department of Transportation to fund high visibility enforcement in May, allowing officers extra time on the streets to enforce seat belt laws and encourage people to buckle up.

Carlton Chief Kevin Martinez reminded drivers that seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers.

YCSO warned that air bags alone are not enough to protect passengers, as the force of the air bag can seriously injure or even kill those not buckled up.

Improperly wearing a seat belt should also be avoided, too, such as positioning the strap under the arm can put individuals at risk in a crash, officials said.

In 2023, of the 23,959 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States, 49% were not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.