Laura Susan Taylor 1965 - 2021

On May 7, 2021, Laura Susan Taylor passed peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her family.

Laura was the fourth and youngest child born to Janice (Skaggs) Finegan and Roy Finegan on June 27, 1965, in Bath, Maine. In 1976, Laura moved to Dayton, Oregon, with her parents. She graduated from Dayton High School in 1983. Soon after graduation, she enlisted in the Air Force and served for four years.

While stationed in California, she met her first husband, Tyrone Nottestad. They were married in 1985, and they had two daughters, Janice Nottestad and Michelle Nottestad. They later divorced, and Laura returned to Dayton with her daughters. Several years later, she was married to Robert Taylor for a few years.

Laura worked at several jobs through the years, including Regence in Portland, Yamhill County and the state of Oregon. She was outgoing, flamboyant and generous to everyone. She loved to decorate for every holiday, both at home and at work. Her cubicle, like her personality, was always filled with joy and humor. She loved fishing, entertaining, giving gifts, Bunco and collecting polar bears, but her true joy was her children and grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roy Finegan Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Nottestad and Michelle Nottestad and their five (6th on the way) children of McMinnville; step-sons, Robert Taylor and John Taylor and their six children and one grandchild; and her sisters, Kellene (Mark) Payne of Carlton, and Debby (James) Watson of Calabasas, California.

There will be a private graveside service at Willamette National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life for friends and family from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at a location to be determined, pending COVID restrictions.

Laura was a big personality, with a big heart filled with love and generosity. We were blessed to have her in our lives, and she will be missed but remembered lovingly. Until we meet again…

