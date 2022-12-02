Larry Earl Terry 1947 - 2022

Larry Earl Terry, 75, of Sweet Home, Oregon, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.

Larry was born May 23, 1947, the son of Edwin and Lela (Kelly) Terry in Dallas, Oregon. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1965, joining the Air Force in 1966. During this time, he was at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for basic training, then stationed at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Larry did several tours to Guam Air Force Base where he was a fuel specialist during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

He married Linda Willis in July of 1968 in McMinnville, Oregon. Larry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in McMinnville, where he was an usher for many years. He worked at McMinnville Water & Light from 1973 to 2001, when he retired. He married Kim Terry on March 16, 2008, residing in Philomath, then moved to Sweet Home in 2017. Larry volunteered his time at the American Legion, Evergreen Aviation Museum as a docent, and was a volunteer for the McMinnville Fire Department. He enjoyed riding his Harley, detailing his cars and keeping his yard perfect!

He is survived by his wife, Kim Terry; twin brother, Jerry Terry (Lisa); son, Jeff Terry (Katie); three daughters, Paula Gunness (Tony), Carley Brouillette (Mike), and Kendra Hinchberger; and grandchildren, Hailey Hoffman (Bethany), Brett Terry, Lauryn Terry, Kayden Brown, Gavan Hinchberger, Kyra Hinchberger, Delany Brouillette, Benjamin Brouillette, Patrick Brouillette and Mila Brouillette.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Carol Paden and Sharon Hernandez.

Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at the Masonic Cemetery, 2321 N.W. Cemetery Rd, McMinnville, with a celebration of life following from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's name can be made to the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville or Evergreen Hospice House in Albany or Holley Christian Church in Sweet Home.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com