Larry D. Hays 1941 - 2025

Larry D. Hays passed away peacefully July 19, 2025, surrounded by love.

A proud Navy veteran, and a visionary who built and founded both Red Hills Lake and Action Electrical Maintenance, he was preceded in death by one child, and is survived by his wife, Dorothy; five children; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Known for his deep compassion and unwavering faith, he ministered to those in jails and believed every person was worthy of love and grace. He saw the world as his mission field and lived as a servant to all. His legacy of kindness and devotion lives on in the many lives he touched.



His Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 16, at Calvary Chapel, McMinnville.