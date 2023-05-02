Lafayette URA budget committee meets tonight

The city of Lafayette budget committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, for a public hearing on the 2025-26 budget.

The committee will also discuss possible uses of the state revenue sharing.

The city closed its community outreach grants deadline, with the West Valley Panthers Rugby and McMinnville Area Community Foundation applying.

The high school girls rugby club has requested $1,800 to provide club scholarships for Lafayette athletes. McMinnville Area Community Foundation has requested $8,930.

Lafayette’s Urban Renewal Agency budget committee will also meet tonight to present the URA budget for next fiscal year and for a public hearing.

The budget committee will deliberate and vote to approve the proposed budget.

The URA was established in 2022 with the objective to improve the 131-acre area of the Lafayette downtown core through economic development and revitalization. Part of the URA includes neighborhoods to the east and south.

Now in year three, the URA projects tax increment revenue of $140,000 for the 2025-26 budget.

The proposed expenditures are to cover administrative costs associated with implementation and oversight of the plan. Currently, there are no projects being funded by the URA.