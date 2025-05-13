Lafayette to hold hearing for permit fees increase

The Lafayette City Council will hold a public hearing for a proposed 3.5% increase in permit fees when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, at the community center, 133 Adams St.

Lafayette will be using the state e-permitting system, Accela, for permit processing, plan review and payment acceptance starting May 28. The city is required to use this system under HB 2115.

As part of the transition, the city adopted an amended fee schedule last year for structural, mechanical and plumbing permits. A staff report advised the current fee schedule requires minor revisions to comply with the Oregon Administrative Rules Chapter 918, Division 50, which establishes a uniform fee methodology.

The proposed 3.5% increase to all permit fees, plan reviews and inspection fees would help cover rising costs of materials, operations and staffing.

The increase would go into effect July 1.

The council will also continue its strategic planning work session, which began April 19 with Laura Conroy and Liam Bean from the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments.