Lafayette sidewalk construction starts Aug. 11

As part of this project, ADA-compliant curb ramps will be installed at intersections between Fourth and 12th streets.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be temporary sidewalk closures and construction at corners, increased noise and activity near intersections and limited parking near work zones.

Concrete curing will continue through the first week of September.

Additional rehabilitation work on Bridge Street is scheduled to begin in early September. The city is expected to release additional details on traffic control, detours, and access later this month.