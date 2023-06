Lafayette retires city flag, inaugurates food pantry Sunday

Girl Scout Troop 10219 will help lead a retirement ceremony for the Lafayette Community flag at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11, and at the same time the city will dedicate its new food pantry.

Mayor Hilary Malcomson will be on hand at the event, at the community center, 113 Adams St., Lafayette.

(The date is different than the one printed in the city newsletter.)