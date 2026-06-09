By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Lafayette prepares to enact at sewer surcharge

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Angela Flood

It would be fairer to have a bond that goes on property taxes.
That way, residents can deduct it from their taxes.
The way they keep adding surcharges for capital improvement projects is not looking out for the folks that live there.
If you can't provide for your system improvements from the money you already receive, maybe you need to rethink how you spend your money.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable