Lafayette prepares to enact at sewer surcharge

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Comments
Angela Flood
It would be fairer to have a bond that goes on property taxes.
That way, residents can deduct it from their taxes.
The way they keep adding surcharges for capital improvement projects is not looking out for the folks that live there.
If you can't provide for your system improvements from the money you already receive, maybe you need to rethink how you spend your money.