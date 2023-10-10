October 10, 2023 Tweet

Lafayette plans Harvest Fest

Lafayette plans harvest festival

The News-Register staff

Lafayette residents will celebrate fall with a harvest festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Lafayette Community Action Team will host the event, which will be held at Commons Park next to the community center, 133 Adams St.

About 18 booths will be set up, 10 more than last year, organizers said. Businesses and nonprofit organizations will be on hand.

The festival will include free hot dogs, apple cider and pumpkins. LCAT plans to hand out 200 pumpkins for carving or other displays.

The day also will include sack races and other activities for children.

For more information, go to the Lafayette city website, ci.lafayette.or.us.