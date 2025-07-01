Lafayette marks patriotic Fourth

Starla Pointer/News-Register file photo##Counters and other community members watch contestants chow down on hot dogs in buns at Lafayette’s first hot dog eating contest on July 4 of last year. From left at far end of table are: Marty Leisure; Josh Barkley; Kory Straw, who came in second with seven dogs downed; Brandon Dross, first for eating eight dogs; Colin Anderson, third with six; and Spencer Buck.

Lafayette Community Action Team, or LCAT, is hosting the activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in and around Joel Perkins Park. Everything is free.

A hot dog lunch will be served under the pavilion. Throughout the park, there will be kids crafts, face painting, corn hole and a Lego display. Popsicles will be served.

Costume and bike decorating contests will be judged at the top of the park. Twisty the Balloon Twister will be in the same area from 11 a.m. to noon.

A patriotic photo booth will be set up.

And rumor has it that City Manager Brandon Dross will attempt to repeat his victory in the hot dog eating contest, scheduled for 12:30 p.m.