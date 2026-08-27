August 27, 2026 Tweet

Lafayette finalizes ballot language

The Lafayette City Council on Aug. 13 approved the explanatory statement for a ballot measure concerning an infrastructure project that is funded primarily by a state grant.

The city charter requires citizens to approve any capital improvement expenditure exceeding $1 million regardless of how it is funded.

Residents will vote on whether to approve spending for an upgrade to the Canyon View Pump Station.

The project is estimated to cost $1.65 million and would be constructed in 2027 and 2028. The Oregon Legislature has dedicated $1.4 million from lottery funds for construction costs, and Lafayette will pay $250,000 from sewer system development charges.

City utility rates and property taxes will not be affected, according to the statement.

“The existing Canyon View pump station is old, with some portions of the system well past its design life; elements of it are in poor condition, and the design has multiple deficiencies,” the statement reads. “Some of the issues include single-phase power instead of three-phase, the auto dialer does not work, access to the wet well is limited, pinholes in the suction pipe led to pump failure, suction lift pumps that have been prone to failure, corroded piping, no standby power, and limited site access.”

In January 2025, wastewater overflowed at the pump station after a communication tool malfunctioned. Lafayette Public Works employees had to manually monitor the system around the clock for several days.

According to the statement, “It is anticipated that, unless the pump station is upgraded, there will continue to be pump station failures and a higher risk of sanitary sewer spills.”

“A yes vote authorizes the City to disburse or obligate for expenditure funds in excess of $1 million. A no vote eliminates the project for 2027 and could affect grant funding.”

The project will include a new duplex submersible pump station that meets Oregon Department of Environmental Quality requirements.

“Submersible pump stations are considered the most reliable type of sewage pump station,” the statement reads.

City Administrator Branden Dross said the city’s attorney and engineer finalized the draft statement.

“We also made sure that a no vote eliminates the project for 2027 and could affect grant funding because a no vote would essentially mean that we would not be getting the grant from the state,” he said.

Councilor Russell Burrows asked County Clerk Kari Hinton if the costs and funding sources could be made bold to make it more “eye-catching.”

“So, on the ballot itself, there are restrictions, but in the voter pamphlet, when the explanatory statement is placed in your summary, there are parts of those sentences that can be bolded,” Hinton said.

Mayor Hilary Malcomson agreed that using a boldface font where appropriate would be ideal. As a voter, she said, she might have already formed an opinion before reading how the pump station improvements would be paid for.

Councilors unanimously approved the explanatory statement and agreed to boldface what is allowed in the voters’ pamphlet.

Also during the meeting:

• Councilors approved a new Master Fee Schedule that increases several permit costs that had gone unchanged for years. In previous meetings, Dross said the fees were among the lowest in the county and did not cover the cost of staff time. As a result, he said, Lafayette taxpayers were funding development instead of developers.

• During public comment, resident Helga Lacock complained about rising water costs and said she believed she was entitled to a higher refund than the city gave her for a previous leak.

Malcomson invited Lacock to speak at the meeting and said she would meet with Lacock and Council President Kayla Paulsen to find a solution.

However, the mayor noted that Lacock’s account differed from the time the two spoke on the phone and what she testified before the council.

• Councilors approved lagoon dredging by contractor Fire Mountain for $150,000, which will include removing approximately 130 dry tons of biosolids, or approximately 60% of the existing sludge accumulation, during the current fiscal year.

• The council accepted $250,000 from the state’s Small City Allotment Grant, which will be used for improvements to Seventh Street. The proposed project will upgrade approximately 600 feet of road and sidewalks between Bridge and Jefferson streets.

“The improvements are intended to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility by constructing ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb ramps, storm drainage improvements, and related infrastructure while also improving the roadway serving this corridor,” a staff memo said.

Lafayette previously made repairs on Seventh Street from Perkins Park to Wascher Elementary School.

The staff memo said the project continues the city’s long-term effort to create a more walkable and connected community.

“Extending sidewalks and improving pedestrian infrastructure along this corridor will better connect neighborhoods with schools, parks, and other community destinations, encouraging walking as a safe and convenient transportation option while improving overall quality of life for Lafayette residents,” the memo said.

• Code enforcement staff asked councilors for guidance about dealing with recurring yard sales and home food and drink sales in the community.

Councilors discussed how home businesses operating without a license could become a major issue if the code is not enforced; however, they did not want to take action that would also deter young people from having lemonade stands. They considered creating a youth business license but worried that would be a burden on young entrepreneurial spirit by creating red tape that would prevent youths from setting up a lemonade stand on a whim.

No decisions were made, and the councilors expect to return to the discussion later.