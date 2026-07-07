Lafayette council to vote on ballot initiative

The Lafayette City Council on Thursday, July 9, will consider the proposed ballot language that, if approved, will allow the city to expend grant money to repair the Canyon View Pump Station.

The Lafayette city charter requires project expenditures of $1 million or more to be approved by a vote of Lafayette citizens. The election will be Nov. 3. The project is being funded by state lottery bonds.

Other action items during the meeting include renewing the exclusive gas franchise agreement with NW Natural and accepting a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to update the city’s Transportation System Plan.

The grant provides $221,460 for consultant services, and the city is responsible for a 10.27% local match of $25,347. The city’s current TSP was adopted in 2003 and no longer reflects existing transportation conditions, projected growth or future transportation needs, staff wrote in a memo.

The updated TSP will evaluate improvements for all modes of transportation, including vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle, and transit travel, while supporting future development and improving safety. The plan will also coordinate with Lafayette’s recently completed Housing Capacity Analysis and other regional transportation planning efforts, according to staff.

Discussion items include the master fee schedule and city hall remodel. City department reports and council reports will follow.