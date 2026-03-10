Lafayette council to continue food truck discussion

The Lafayette City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 12, for a work session on a pending food cart ordinance and city projects.

Oregon Senate Bill 5701 includes $1.4 million in lottery bond funding for the Canyon View Pump. Councilors will receive an update on that and other projects, including the headworks equipment preselection for the wastewater treatment plant, Madison Street and Veterans Park.

A discussion of mobile food units will follow, continuing the topic from last month’s public hearing. After a local business and councilors questioned if the proposed ordinance’s parking space requirements per food cart would be too strenuous, a decision was delayed until April.