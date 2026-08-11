Lafayette council prepares ballot measure

As required by the city charter, Lafayette voters must approve the more than $1 million expense to repair the station before the city can proceed with the improvements. The city received state funding for the project but still needs voter approval.

The council has been revising the statement for the ballot measure throughout the summer.

Also during the meeting:

• A vote on a new Master Fee Schedule, which includes permit fees. During the July meeting, City Administrator Branden Dross said having lower fees cost the public in the long run because the city is not recouping staff time at current levels.

• Councilors will discuss and possibly initiate a process to rezone city properties as Public/Semi Public Districts.

Recent community and city debates about the size of a proposed flagpole at Veterans Park and allowable size in zoning code has led to conversation about how city properties are zoned either residential or commercial.

Dross previously warned that having parks zones designated as residential would allow a future city council to easily sell the land for additional housing. He advised the council to be proactive in protecting the city’s public spaces.

The previous discussion of a city hall remodel will also continue at the regular meeting.

• Public Works Manager Greg Robinson will be recognized for his service in Lafayette before he takes on a new position in central Oregon.

• Councilors will consider approval of a $250,000 ODOT Small City Allotment Grant to help complete the Seventh Street improvement project, which is estimated to cost $610,000. Staff is recommending that councilors fund the approximately $360,000 remainder through street System Development Charges as a match for the grant.