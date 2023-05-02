Lafayette council moves to Wednesday

Budget public hearing scheduled

The Lafayette City Council’s regular meeting has been moved to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., instead of the usual Thursday time.

On the consent agenda is the resignation and removal of two members of the budget committee and a planning commissioner.

Two public hearings scheduled, for the 2025-26 state shared revenues and fiscal year budget, following which councilors will vote on both items.

The council will consider several resolutions to increase rates that were discussed earlier in the budget season. One proposes a 2.9% increase to the system development charges for water, transportation, parks and sewer. Another would increase water rates by 4% and sewer rates by $1.50.

Lafayette also faces increases in contract services.

City attorney, David James Robinson, is increasing his rate from $175 an hour to $200, effective July 1.

Engineer firm Tetra Tech’s contract rate will go up by 2.5%, while utilizing other Tetra Tech staff will have a 10% increase. Other costs for computerized equipment such as CAD and GIS will cost $3 more an hour. Subconsultant markup and other expenses will be at cost plus 10% or as negotiated.

The Mid-Willamette Council of Governments is also increasing costs for staff hours and consultants.

Lafayette has the option of a one-year or two-year policing contract with the Yamhill County Sheriff Office.

One year would cost $428,020.29, $35,668.36 monthly; a 12.7% increase from fiscal year 2024-25. The two-year option would be the same amount for year one, and $436,693.20 for FY 2026-27, a 2% increase from the prior year.

The council will also vote to terminate the city’s grant policy, which would add $2,000 to $3,000 annually to the general fund.

At the end of the meeting, the council will discuss strategic planning. The council had one strategic planning session in April and was set to conclude the planning last month, but the council voted to cancel the planning session to start the May 8 meeting.