Lafayette asks residents views on short-term rentals

The city of Lafayette is asking residents their views on whether to allow short-term rentals in city residential zones.

A short online survey, available in English and Spanish, is open until 5 p.m. Sept. 15, and may be found at the following web addresses:

English survey link: surveymonkey.com/r/VKWKY8Q

Spanish survey link: surveymonkey.com/r/L55PCFT

For more information, residents may email City Hall, at admin@ci.lafayette.or.us.

Currently, the city allows bed and breakfast rentals to operate, but not short-term vacation-type rentals such as Airbnb.

The city council is asking residents whether that’s something they’d like to see changed — and if so, whether they should be restricted to certain zones, be subject to maximum numbers, and whether residents have concerns about their impact.