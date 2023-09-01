Labor Day closures listed

There will be no United States Postal Service mail delivery.

News-Register offices will be closed Monday, and the usual Tuesday edition will be distributed Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Two local city councils that meet on the first Monday of each month will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 5 instead: Newberg at 6 p.m. at City Hall and Carlton at 6:30 p.m. at temporary city offices next to Wennerberg Park.

Recology Western Oregon trash customers will have regular service on Monday.