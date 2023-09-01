By News-Register staff • 

Labor Day closures listed

Monday, Sept. 4 is the federal Labor Day holiday, meaning public schools, banks and most government offices will be closed for the day, including libraries.

There will be no United States Postal Service mail delivery.

News-Register offices will be closed Monday, and the usual Tuesday edition will be distributed Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Two local city councils that meet on the first Monday of each month will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 5 instead: Newberg at 6 p.m. at City Hall and Carlton at 6:30 p.m. at temporary city offices next to Wennerberg Park.

Recology Western Oregon trash customers will have regular service on Monday.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented