Marcus Larson/News-Register##County Commissioner candidate Casey Kulla celebrates with friends, family and supporters at 3rd Street Pizza in McMinnville following release of initial election results gave him a sizable lead over incumbent Stan Primozich.

Kulla well ahead in early returns

It was standing room only at 3rd Street Pizza in McMinnville Tuesday evening, where County Commission candidate Casey Kulla was being mobbed by excited supporters.

Kulla, in his first run for public office, had a solid lead over County Commissioner incumbent Stan Primozich in early returns, with 15,595 votes, or 55.69 percent, to Primozich's 12,336 votes, or 44.05 percent.

In a campaign marked by its participants' courtesy and focus more on the issues than on each other, Primozich and Kulla debated the merits of experience versus new ideas and priorities ranging from continued focus on economic development to taking on the challenges of water scarcity in a warming climate.

“I asked the county if they were ready for a commissioner who wanted to plan and look to the future ... tackle climate change and homelessness,” Kulla said. “And then I realized, they answered yes. So that was pretty exciting.”

The office is non-partisan, but there were, and are, clear differences between the generally conservative Primozich and often more liberal Kulla. Primozich is opposed to the increasing prevalence of legal marijuana; Kulla grows it on his organic vegetable farm. Primozich supports expansion of Riverbend Landfill; Kulla opposes it. Both, however, support the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, and in something of a switch, Primozich opposes commercial solar facilities on high-value farmland, while Kulla supports them – albeit with some modifications.

Primozich is a longtime McMinnville resident with a background as a financial advisor; Kulla, who holds a master's degree in forest ecology, is an organic farmer who argued that he could better represent rural agrarian county residents.

In addition to tackling issues of climate change, Kulla also wants to ask voters to switch to a five-member county commission.

“It's a tremendous, tremendous moment, I feel like, in the county,” he said. “We have neighbors on the island [with whom] we don't share political views at all – there's like no overlap – and yet they supported me. It's very humbling. It's a good feeling.”