Kulla starts work on campaign agenda
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel
He is gung ho and ready and raring to go but I'll bet if he's humble and takes the time to listen and watch he could probably learn a lot from Rick Olsen and Mary Starett.
treefarmer
Go Casey! We knew you were the right person for this job. (and I share your evaluation, Joel. Our new Commissioner is a listener.)