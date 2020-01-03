Kulla new chair of BOC

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Christmas has Talons
Let me make sure I understand: Olsen agreed to this and Kulla voted for himself? Mark this day on your calendar as the beginning of Yamhill counties transformation into Portlandia. RIP Yamhill County.
Jim
Hold on to your check books folks because I’ll guarantee your taxes are going up. Kulla hasn’t seen a grant or a tax bill he doesn’t like.
fir tree
Ok Christmas and Jim, you guys may be right however the option was between Kulla and Starrett. Given that option Kulla is the best choice. My observation is at least he's honest and is willing to actively listen. IMO Starrett is just a gaslighting actor who finally managed to get elected to something.
Jim
fir tree time will tell.