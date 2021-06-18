June 18, 2021 Tweet

Kulla announces run for governor

Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla announced Friday, June 18, that he plans to run for Governor in 2022.

Kulla said in a press release that “Our state needs a leader with the experience of a county commissioner, a farmer and a scientist.”

A relative political newcomer, Kulla was elected to the county board of commissioners in 2018 and is serving his first term in elected office. He and his wife have been farming in the county since 2006, growing organic produce, seeds and more recently, marijuana.

He said in his press release that his “experiences with political leadership, small business ownership and scientific research give him a unique outlook on Oregon and how it can best serve its residents.”

“Promoting health and safety, a courageous and effective government, and equity are my top priorities for my campaign and future governorship,” Kulla said.