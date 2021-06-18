Kulla announces run for governor
Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla announced Friday, June 18, that he plans to run for Governor in 2022.
Kulla said in a press release that “Our state needs a leader with the experience of a county commissioner, a farmer and a scientist.”
A relative political newcomer, Kulla was elected to the county board of commissioners in 2018 and is serving his first term in elected office. He and his wife have been farming in the county since 2006, growing organic produce, seeds and more recently, marijuana.
He said in his press release that his “experiences with political leadership, small business ownership and scientific research give him a unique outlook on Oregon and how it can best serve its residents.”
“Promoting health and safety, a courageous and effective government, and equity are my top priorities for my campaign and future governorship,” Kulla said.
Comments
Raven
Kulla has the right mix of values to be able to connect with Oregonians all over the state. He listens and responds to his constituents. He will be just the person we need to bring our state back to the citizenry.
Rotwang
By everything that's holy, please make it stop!
bonnybedlam
On the one hand, I think he'd make a great governor. But at the same time, I shudder to think what County leadership would be reduced to without him. If you want my family's vote for governor, Casey, you'd better have someone sane and electable lined up to take your place here!
GRM
He is possibly tired of running against the “Starret/Berschauer Wall”. What’s next? Probably Heidi Parker will join in? Then finally the 3 musketeers have reached their goal.
ErinChen
Kulla's integrity, respectfulness, and firm honesty is a breath of fresh air here in Yamhill County. He is absolutely the kind of person we need more of in politics. This is very exciting news.
Ogjeepman
After seeing his actions since being a commissioner, I won’t be voting for Kulla again
spicy_t
And I thought things couldn't get any worse with Gov Brown Stains. But after watching Commissioner Kulla here in our county, the derelict Oregon circus just main continue. What a shame.
Hibb
Kulla for Governor -- only in Oregon!?!
treefarmer
I find it quite troubling to read snarky (and devoid of specifics) comments about Commissioner Kulla. For the record, this citizen believes he has done an excellent job for us under the most adverse of circumstances. He would make a great Governor, our state would be most fortunate to have him at the helm. Meanwhile, I continue to watch for recall petitions. Without Casey's voice of reason, it becomes more crucial than ever to prevent the extremists from free reign. We deserve better!