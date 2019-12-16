By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

KLYC radio changes ownership

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Rotwang

Just because you don't want to be involved in politics, it doesn't mean that politics won't be involved in you.

klycwes

Rotwang, I think you are very wrong. We serve our local public, not the BS agendas of politicians. You believe what you want, but as long as I own the station, you will not hear politics discussed. NOTHING we do on KLYC is politically influenced and will not be on my watch. Wes

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable