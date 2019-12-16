KLYC radio changes ownership

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
Just because you don't want to be involved in politics, it doesn't mean that politics won't be involved in you.
klycwes
Rotwang, I think you are very wrong. We serve our local public, not the BS agendas of politicians. You believe what you want, but as long as I own the station, you will not hear politics discussed. NOTHING we do on KLYC is politically influenced and will not be on my watch. Wes