Kiwanians offer food gift packs

Starla Pointer/News-Register##Kiwanis Club member Roger Fowler shows off one of the cheese, sausage and fudge gift packs sold to raise funds for scholarships and youth activities. The Kiwanis cheese wagon is parked at Third and Davis streets.

The service club’s “cheese wagon” is set up at Third and Davis streets next to US Bank.

Members are selling Tillamook cheeses, Werner summer sausage, also from Tillamook, and fudge and truffles from the Brigittine Abbey near Amity. They come in various packs, including one type of food or a mixture.

Gifts are packed in boxes suitable for shipping.

The Kiwanis wagon is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday until Christmas or until the food runs out.

The club, which has about 36 members, meets at noon on Thursdays; for a location, send email to mackiwanis1924@gmail.com. New members are welcome.

For more information, go to mcminnvillekiwanis.org.