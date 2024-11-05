By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • November 5, 2024 Tweet

King, Berschauer race remains locked tight in updated results; Morris holds firm lead over Drabkin for mayor

Click here for updates results after Wednesday night returns.

Editor’s Note: Yamhill County vote counts run at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday did not change result standings from returns issued at 8:45 p.m. After counting about 2,400 more votes, David “Bubba” King was leading Lindsay Berschauer 50.57 percent to 49.31 for county commissioner, and Kim Morris was leading incumbent Remy Drabkin 54.38 percent to 45.35 percent for McMinnville mayor. Republican Bruce Starr was leading Democrat Scott Hooper 56.2 percent to 34.75 percent for 12th District state senator. By early morning Wednesday, Donald Trump had been declared winner of the U.S. presidency.

Yamhill County Clerk's next tabulation update is scheduled to be issued at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to the clerk's website.

King was leading incumbent Berschauer, 19,136 to 18,659.

Morris was leading Drabkin 6,315 to 5,255.

In the one contested McMinnville City Council race, Scott Cunningham had a wide lead over Chaz Gibbins, a 58.2 to 41.3 margin.

Yamhill County gave a solid edge to former President Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, with the Republican nominee leading Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee, 19,380 to 17,101 — 51.57 to 45.51 percent.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, Harris was leading statewide 55 to 43 percent.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting that 56 percent of ballots had been counted.

In the secretary of state race, Democrat Tobias Read was defeating Republican Dennis Linthicum by a 53.8 to 43.2 percent margin, statewide.

In the attorney general race, the state website had Democrat Dan Rayfield ahead of Republican Will Lathrop by 55 to 44 percent.

U.S. House District Rep. Andrea Salinas has been declared winner over Republican challenger Mike Erickson, 119,812 (54 percent) to 101,575 (45.8 percent.) In Yamhill County, voters backed Erickson over the Democrat incumbent, 21,192 to 17,829, a 54 to 45 percent margin.

Incumbents in the Oregon House races affecting Yamhill County held strong leads on their challengers. In District 23, Anna Scharf, the Amity Republican, held her 62 to 37 percent margin.

In District 24, Lucetta Elmer, a McMinnville Republican, was leading Democrat Lisa Pool, also of McMinnville, maintaining a 59 to 40 percent margin.

In Yamhill, the only other city in the county with a contested mayoral race, Shea Corrigan was ahead of Chuck Mitchell by 11 votes, 209 to 198, a 42.9 to 40.6 margin, with Brian Denman getting 76 votes, or 15.6 percent.

It's a tight three-way race for Yamhill City Council, with Chris Featherston leading at 259 (37.76) and Tim Askey at 202 (29.45) and Patty Pairan 208 (30.32)

On the Chemeketa Community College bond measure, districtwide voters were saying no, 58.4 to 41.6 percent.