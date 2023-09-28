Kids’ basketball camps offered

Linfield University’s women’s and men’s basketball programs will offer camps for children on days when public schools are not in session.

Camps teach rules, playing skills, confidence and social skills.

Linfield head coaches Levi Sieg and Casey Bunn-Wilson will lead the camps along with members of the men’s and women’s teams.

Classes run from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 13, 26 and 27, and Nov. 2 and 24. The location is Ted Wilson Gymnasium, 48 S.E. Linfield Ave., McMinnville.

Cost is $80 per camp. Lunch in the university dining hall is included at the October sessions; in November, kids should bring sack lunches.

To register, go to www.linfieldbasketballcamps.com.