Keynote series opens season with ‘A Night at the Opera’

The evening will include famous arias, duets and trios performed by nationally and internationally recognized artists, pianist Stanislav Serebriannikov, tenor Brennen Guillory, baritone Anton Belov and soprano Megan Belov. Selections will include works from The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni, Il Trovatore, I Pagliacci, La Bohème and Die Walküre.

It will be the opening of the third season of the nonprofit-driven music series, which was launched by Kim and Dana Libonati. Concerts will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. every third Wednesday through May, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville (enter on Washington Street).

Tickets for each show are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and $13 for students. Season passes can be purchased for $156 (general), $117 (seniors) and $104 (students).

This season will also feature:

- Sept. 17, The George Colligan Trio, jazz ensemble

- Oct. 15, Twist and Shout, a Beatles tribute band

- Nov. 19, The Mary Kadderly Trio, singer-songwriter with styles from jazz and blues to R&B, country western and pop

- Dec. 17, A Holiday Extravaganza Concert 2, featuring seven local artists and groups

- Jan. 21, MHS Twilighters and Delphi Songbirds, high school vocal jazz groups

- Feb. 18, Baby Boomer Big Band, a 17-piece band performing music written and arranged by Dana Libonatti

- March 18, Bossa PDX featuring Kerry Politzer, classic bossa nova and Brazilian jazz

- April 15, Melissa Terrall, award-winning classical pianist

- May 20, Rose City Brass Quintet

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit keynoteconcertseries.com.