Keynote Concert Series opens Aug. 30

The Keynote Concert Series will open its fourth season on Sunday, Aug. 30, with a jazz concert by the Max Haymer Trio.

Ten more concerts will follow, all but one of them on the traditional date, the third Wednesday of each month. Like the August concert, the May event will be on a different day, Thursday, May 13.

The lineup includes:

August – Max Haymer Trio, jazz

September – A Night of Classical Music

October – Shelly Rudolph, contemporary

November – The Cantico Singers and The Oregon Senataires, choirs

December – A Holiday Extravaganza 3

January – The MHS Twilighters & The Delphian Songbirds, high school jazz choirs

February – 100 Years of Broadway

March – Twist & Shout, Beatles tribute band

April – David Tutmark, classical guitar

May – Jane Monheit and Peter Eldridge, jazz vocals

June – Melissa Terrall and Amy Chyao, classical piano and cello

Each concert will start at 7 p.m. in the McMinnville First Baptist Church. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and beverages served before the music begins.

The Keynote Concert Series is a nonprofit organization that operates under the McMinnville Performing Arts Association.

Tickets for individual concerts and the entire season are available at keynoteconcertseries.com. General admission season tickets are $176, or $132 for seniors and $120 for youths.

The Keynote Concert Series gives proceeds in the form of grants to music and drama teachers in local school districts.

In the concert series’ second year, Keynote and MacPAA distributed $500 grants to several teachers in McMinnville for 2025-26.

Following the third series, the organizations had $8,372.50 to distribute, Keynote founders Dana and Kim Libonati said.

The first round of grants will go to teachers in McMinnville, Dayton and Amity. If funds are still available, a second round will be delivered to teachers in the Sheridan, Willamina and Yamhill Carlton districts. Any remaining money will be offered to Newberg teachers.