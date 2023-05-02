Kerrigan::6

Coverage disconnect

I was extremely disappointed that the N-R didn't cover the May 18 protest.

The event stretched for one and a half miles along Highway 99W and Adams Street. About 500 folks, or about 1.5 percent of McMinnville’s total population, came out to let our community and country know we don't support an authoritarian and inhumane regime.

We let our community know that we respect our veterans and oppose cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and SNJAP, which serve as a safety net for our most vulnerable populations. We came out to call out the Trump administration for its unlawful executive orders, denial of due process and thug-like ICE kidnappings.

My understanding is that a press release was sent to you nine days before the event.

It was on Facebook and other social media, and your neighbors were out in the street. How could you not report it?

You owe our community an apology for not covering this protest. Is a big moneymaker like Alien Daze more important than saving our Democracy?

Emily Kerrigan

McMinnville