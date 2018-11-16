Kenneth Robert Hunter - 1923 - 2018

Born on October 15, 1923, Kenneth Robert Hunter left this earth peacefully on November 16, 2018, at the age of 95. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Maxine, and others who have gone on before.

Born in Emmett, Idaho, Ken graduated high school early and moved to Dayton, Oregon. A WWII veteran, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany, Italy and France. Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Dayton, went to work and retired from Alderman Farms/Stayton Canning Co./Norpac, where he rose to the position of manager.

Always active, Ken served his church, schools, and community. He also served 50 years in a variety of positions as a member of the Dayton Fire Department. He was honored to have served Yamhill County as captain of the Sheriff’s Reserve, and on the Search and Rescue team.

But his greatest joy was his family. He loved keeping track of what everyone was doing. He deeply loved Macki, his wife of 66 years; his children, Randy (Laura) Hunter, Christine (Wayne) Withee, Susan Hunter and Laurie (Scott) Coburn; his 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog, Copper. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings; his wife, Maxine; his son, Chris; and his great-grandson, Noah. A man of integrity and compassion, he was proud and humbled by how loved he was.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Salem Evangelical Church, 455 Locust St. N.E. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for another; it would be a great way to honor this good man.