Kenneth Leroy Jones 1941 - 2022

Kenneth L. Jones, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born January 12, 1941, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to the late Margaret (Swinney) Jones and Robert Jones. He also resided in Oregon for a good portion of his life. Ken loved to hunt, fish and shop for treasures. Ken was a mechanic for 40 years.



Ken was first and foremost a doting husband and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (Nelson) Jones; children, Danny (Denise) Jones of Payson, Arizona, William (Kerry) Jones of Oregon, and Brian (Kim) Jones of Oregon; six granddaughters; seven grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Pam Trice; and brothers, Randy Jones, Neil Jones, Lowell Trice and Hank Trice. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanita and Vivian; and brother, Doug.



Arrangements being made at Bueler Funeral home in Cottonwood. A memorial service will be held in Oregon at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com