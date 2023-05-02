Kenneth (Ken) Rogers 1927 - 2023

Kenneth (Ken) Rogers passed away peacefully with family at his side on November 23, 2023.

He was born in 1927 on the family farm in Filer, Idaho. His parents, Harry W. Rogers and Margaret (Doud) Rogers, sold the family farm during the 1930s Depression and moved to Barber, and then to Emmett, Idaho.

Ken finished elementary and high school years in Emmett. He was very active in school activities and athletics, plus serving two years in the Idaho State Guard. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Anita Gladish. They were married June 21, 1946, just before he was being shipped to Japan to serve in the Occupational Forces.

In 1948, he entered Linfield College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees majoring in Education. His teaching, counseling, and coaching positions spanned 52 years of full time and part time, all in McMinnville, Oregon. Ken was McMinnville Educator President two different years. The Mac High Cadet Teacher program was initiated by Ken, and he served as Regional and State advisor to the programs.

He was recognized by the Northwest College Admission Counselors as one of the outstanding counselors. Ken was very active in the Cub and Boy Scouts programs, serving as a leader earning many awards, including the Silver Beaver. He attended two National Jamborees. Ken taught in the Oregon Safety Program. He received McMinnville Man Of the Year award in 2014. His wife, Anita, was Woman of the Year in 1991. He was part of a veterans group (with son, Gregg, attending) who flew and toured Washington, D.C. He was a member of the Yamhill County Historical Society serving on the board, a greeter and taught in the Pioneer Days programs. Ken was very active in the First Baptist Church, serving on many different committees, active with youth groups and men's fellowship.

The family enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling and having a cup of coffee or lunch with family or friends.

He was a loving and dedicated man with many accomplishments who will be missed by family, friends and so many students of McMinnville High School.

He was predeceased by his parents; three sisters; two brothers; wife, Anita Rogers; daughter, Gail Rogers; and grandson, Corey Rogers. He is survived by sons, Gordon, and Gregg/Leslie; granddaughters, Vanessa/Todd, Jenny Rogers, Heidi Rogers, and Jessica Rogers; grandsons, Keegan/Holli, and Isaac; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, suggested donations to First Baptist Church Youth Programs, Yamhill County Historical Society or American Cancer Society. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024, at First Baptist Church in McMinnville. A reception with military honors will follow at the Vets Club, 126 N.E. Atlantic Street, McMinnville.