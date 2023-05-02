Kelli Durgan Wild 1945 - 2025

Kelli Durgan Wild was born July 4, 1945, in Florida, passing away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

As a young girl, the family moved on numerous occasions, following her dad’s employment in the logging industry. Her school years were spent in Port Angeles, Washington.

Kelli met her future husband, Bill, while working for TWA. They married on February 15, 1969, spending the next 56 years creating wonderful memories.

Kelli loved cooking, bowling and travel, visiting many U.S. states and countries over the years.

Survivors include her husband Bill; son, Will; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; sister, Terri; and brother, Rob.

There will be a time of gathering on Sunday, December 14, 2025, to remember Kelli after the morning service at the Grand Ballroom, McMinnville.