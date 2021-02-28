Kathryn Grimm Lundeen - 1962 - 2021

The beautiful and incomparable Kathryn Grimm Lundeen unexpectedly left this world on February 28, 2021, at OHSU from complications due to sudden cardiac arrest. She was 58. Born October 8, 1962, in Portland, Oregon, to Joseph and Bette Grimm, she spent the first nine years of her life in Willamina before moving to McMinnville in 1971. She eventually graduated from McMinnville High School in 1980 and attended Oregon State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education at Western Oregon University in 1986.

She began her teaching career in Klamath Falls, where she met her future husband, Eric Lundeen, before moving back to McMinnville to teach special education and eventually second grade at Sue Buel Elementary, where she would remain for the next 30+ years before retiring in 2019.

Kathryn was known for her quick wit, red hot temper and unique perspective on life. She loved watching well-written esoteric comedy shows, binge-watching British detective series, drinking coffee, writing jokes and poetry and sleeping. She was a proud liberal Democrat whose mantra was “Stick it to the man!” She was also a rebel with many causes, including women’s rights and mental health issues. If Kathryn were an action figure, her name would be “The Accommodator,” complete with red cape and tights. She was a master at being flexible and making people feel comfortable, often at her own expense. She was compassionate, accepting and nurturing. She was always the first to offer help, whether it was moving furniture or bringing hot soup. Her legacy lives on through her children and the hundreds of students whose lives she has shaped and touched.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Lundeen of McMinnville; and children, Sam of Seattle and Hannah of Maryland. She is also survived by her mother, Bette Grimm; brothers, Dan (Ann), and John (Debbie); and sister, Liz Smith (Jeff). She was preceded in death by her father, Joe. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends and her cat, Nina.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to the Give A Little Foundation. If you have a condolence or favorite memory of Kathryn, please send an email to Stephanie_Baker@comcast.net and it will be forwarded to her family.