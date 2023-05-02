Karen Ann Morris 1940 - 2023

Karen Ann Morris, of Dundee, Oregon was greeted with open arms by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 2, 2023. Prior to her passing, she was surrounded by her loving family and many beautiful friends. She was born October 3, 1940, in Austin, Minnesota, to William and Pearl Roskop.

Karen graduated from Dayton High School Class of '59. On December 22, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Dick Morris. They were married 56 years upon the passing of Dick in 2016.

Karen spent over 20 years owning her own business called Your Second Closet before retiring.

In retirement, Karen loved traveling with her husband to the warm weather of Palms Springs where they would relax with their "Traveling Family," playing cards, swimming, socializing and telling life stories to one another. She had a tremendous passion for the beach, where she would often set up camp to enjoy some of her favorite activities, including crabbing, deep sea fishing, clamming, and just simply going for a stroll on the beach. She also loved working in the garden. Her beautiful garden was full of fresh fruits and vegetables; her strawberries were the best. Karen treasured and was blessed with an abundant amount of lifetime friendships, beautiful family moments, and a loving faith family at Unionvale Countryside Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; son, Michael; and parents, William and Pearl. She is survived by her children, Terry Morris (Teresa), Michelle Huckabee (Tony) and Rick Morris (Renee); grandchildren, Corey, Michael, Sara, Adam, Jacqline, Pier, Tim, Justin, Racheal and Rayanna; and great-grandchildren, Domanick, Remington, Trisha, Lexi, Haylee and Malori. Karen was blessed with four great-great-grandchildren, Shah, Baylee, Kaiden, and a new precious baby great-granddaughter due any day.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Unionvale Countryside Church, 18727 S.E Wallace Rd., Dayton, Oregon 97114.

In remembrance of Karen's life and love, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Unionvale Countryside Church, P.O. Box 326, Dayton, Oregon 97114.