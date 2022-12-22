Jury acquits shooter in road rage incident

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
JWC
Although I didn't hear all of the facts in this case, Ms Marshall and the jurors might have done right in this case. In any road rage incident, it would seem obvious that the following vehicle is the aggressor. They are the ones who could most easily end the encounter simply by slowing down, stopping or turning. If there are any objective witnesses that attested that there had been a previous altercation and that the van was following at high speed, that would substantiate the claim of road rage. It would be easy to throw away the gun that was actually fired. The fact that the accused was armed with a politically incorrect "AK-47" might have prejudiced the prosecutor and grand jury.
This reminds me of an encounter that I had with a THPRD security guard who was following me with the intent of arresting me for arson on THPRD property. It turned out that it was the THPRD security guard who was the arsonist.
BigfootLives
Road rage is a dangerous hobby.
Indicted for attempted murder for defending yourself in a road rage incident late at night. Proud of our Yamhill county DA. Maybe now they can charge the the two individuals who were on the losing end of the encounter for attempted murder for trying to run Mr Grundman and the other driver off the road at a high rate of speed. Either way, I hope Mr Grundman files a civil suit against them. I am curious to know if it was an actual AK-47 or just called that by the DA because it sounds sinister to the public.
There is a concealed carry law in Oregon as there is most other states, but if you lawfully protect yourself or someone else and are forced by someone else's bad choices to use your weapon you will be arrested and charged. There is insurance for concealed carry purposes that will provide emergency bail, lawyers and legal protection.