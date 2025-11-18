Juliette’s House recognizes supporters with new awards

Submitted photo##Yamhill Police Chief Greg Graven accepts the Changing Hearts Impact Award from Juliette’s House for his dedication to protecting children and supporting families in Yamhill County. He was one of several winners of the nonprofit child abuse intervention center’s new Heart of the Community awards, given at an event Thursday. All the awards were handmade by woodworker Rolf Wuellner.

The Paul and Juliette Barber family, who donated the site on Gilwood Street where Juliette’s House is, received the Heartwood Legacy Award for their continuing, multigenerational support.

The Heartwood Award honors individuals, families or organizations whose advocacy and philanthropy create lasting legacies for the well-being of the community. This year, it also was given to Heather and Rick Karl for their “unwavering dedication and considerable philanthropic leadership in support of the Juliette’s House mission.”

Mary Ratliff was awarded the Guardian Heart Award, recognizing someone dedicated to protecting children through prevention education, advocacy and building investment across communities. Ratliff is dedicated to the Protect Our Children program and leads a variety of prevention and education initiatives that empower adults to safeguard children, Mark said.

Yamhill Police Chief Greg Graven received the Changing Hearts Impact Award, which honors those whose extraordinary efforts protect and heal children while inspiring others to join in this essential work.

Mark said Graven was chosen for his efforts to protect children and promote safety, healing and community collaboration.

Kim Alt was honored with the Heart of Gold Award for an extraordinary volunteer whose dedication has strengthened Juliette’s House and brought healing to the children and families the nonprofit serves. Alt’s contributions included developing a custom grant-tracking database and leading the digitization of every child’s record dating back to 1997.

The Heart of Hope Award went to McMinnville children’s physician Dr. Margaret “Peg” Miller. The award honors someone whose vision, leadership and steadfast commitment to the community inspires others.

Mark said Miller was chosen for “her kindness, patience and unmatched expertise in the field of child maltreatment.” He added that her “thoughtful medical care and guidance have brought clarity and healing to countless difficult cases.”

Juliette’s House is a child abuse prevention education and advocacy organization that provides screening to assist young victims and their families receive the help they need.

“Our success is only achieved through the extraordinary support we receive from our exceptional community that has invested itself in helping children and families,” said Russell Mark, director of the nonprofit organization. They have “aided us in our mission to make Yamhill County and Oregon as a whole a safe, thriving and mutually caring place to raise a family.”

The new awards, to be given annually, are named for the Juliette’s House insignia, Mark said: a heart embedded in the trunk of a tree that provides shelter in a storm, a place to explore, climb and soar; the tree is lodged under the eaves of a home.

The Heart of the Community awards were presented at The Old Schoolhouse in Newberg.

Each award was custom-designed and hand-crafted by local woodworker Rolf Wuellner.