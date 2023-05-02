Julia Anne Pirisky 1937 - 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Julia Anne Pirisky announce her passing. Julia was born August 14, 1937, in the town of Skegness, in Lincolnshire, UK. She passed from natural causes in her home on September 9, 2023, with her loved ones by her side. Julia was cherished in her "Red Hat" community and by her family for her selflessness, kind heart, and love for animals. Her husband, Robert John Pirisky Sr., also passed in McMinnville in 2008. Julia is survived by her daughter; two sons; and several grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held for Julia at a later date, to which family and close friends will be invited. Anyone interested in attending should contact her daughter, Nanette.