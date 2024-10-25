By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 25, 2024 Tweet

Judge revokes Olague warrant

A warrant was revoked for Roberto Matias Olague Jr., 21, of McMinnville, who faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder, an unclassified felony charge.

Olague posted bond on Oct. 11 and was released on the condition that he wear a GPS tracker and not consume alcohol.

On Oct. 18, the release officer received a violation report from the GPS device, which also monitors alcohol consumption.

On Oct. 16 at 10:58 a.m., The baseline was zero TAC, but on Oct. 17 at 3:33 a.m. there was a peak of .035 TAC. A warrant was issued and bond set at $250,000, but the warrant was revoked in light of health circumstances.

At the Oct. 23 record proceeding, neither party would say what the health issue is; however, deputy district attorney Benjamin L. Donner said consuming oranges can spike the alcohol levels, although not at a peak of .035 TAC. He acknowledged that the spike was not due to alcohol.

Chapman ruled that Olague will remain released and that the warrant has been rescinded.

Defense attorney Abraham Hanson said he will be putting in a motion to push the trial out to 2025. Currently the 10-day trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 12.

Olague, along with co-defendant Kelton Converse, 21, of Lincoln City, allegedly stole beer from the downtown 7-Eleven and menaced multiple victims with handguns along the street. In addition, a confrontation with someone they knew resulted in Converse firing his gun at the person, then firing at a witness who observed the confrontation.

Olague was apprehended following a foot pursuit by a McMinnville police officer. Converse fled the scene, and was later arrested in Albany by U.S. Marshals.

Olague was simultaneously indicted on one count each of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, related to an April 3 incident in which he allegedly threatened an employee at the Muchas Gracias restaurant on Northeast Baker Street.

Trial readiness hearings before Judge Ladd Wiles for both Olague and Converse are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.